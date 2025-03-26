The city of Orlando, FL is aiming to host multiple UFC and WWE events over the next several years. The Greater Orlando Sports Commission has requested an $18 million grant from the Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee to bid on four TKO events. The planned events include:

* 2026: WWE’s Survivor Series or Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Kia Center.

* 2027: UFC pay-per-view event at the Kia Center.

* 2028: WWE’s Royal Rumble at Camping World Stadium.

* 2031: WWE’s WrestleMania, a two-night event at Camping World Stadium and additional shows at Kia Center during WrestleMania week.

Jason Siegel, President of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, mentioned that the effort is the result of nearly two years of discussions, following the model of other sports commissions like Indianapolis, which has hosted major WWE events and will continue to do so. Orlando previously hosted WrestleMania XXIV and 33 at Camping World Stadium.

John “Earthquake” Tenta’s family has chimed in on his WWE Hall of Fame induction as part of The Natural Disasters. They wrote,

“We are BEYOND excited to be able to officially share that our dad, alongside his friend and tag team partner, Fred Ottman, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. It’s an unbelievable honor to say that they’re both a part of the Class of 2025, and we are truly so grateful that our father’s lifelong dedication to this singular craft is being recognized on the world stage. Thank you for all of your love and support for our dad – you all made this dream come true. We are so grateful. To think “John from West Virginia” will be cemented as one of the top heels in the business is surreal… and we are so, so proud of our dad. #wwe #earthquakewwe”

Drew McIntyre and Chelsea Green recently met Italian football legend Gianluigi Buffon, as you can see below:

And finally, you can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from Monday’s episode of WWE RAW below: