Kairi Sane’s on-screen relationship with Asuka may be more chaotic and unpredictable than ever, but behind the scenes, it appears she’s quickly winning over WWE management.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, Sane’s recent performances have drawn significant praise from WWE officials in recent weeks. Those within the company have reportedly been “very pleased” with her in-ring and character work since returning to television, particularly highlighting her match against Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley on the October 13th episode of WWE RAW following Crown Jewel: Perth, as well as her ongoing interactions with Asuka in backstage segments.

That same RAW episode marked a nostalgic moment for longtime fans, as Sane brought back her original entrance theme, “The Next Voyage” by CFO$, which she used during her early WWE tenure. Her presentation and intensity throughout the match reportedly reminded several within the company of what first made her stand out during her initial run.

WWE officials were said to be especially impressed by Sane’s effort in the chaotic post-match segment that saw her attempt to save Asuka from a potential table spot, only to take a vicious DDT through the announce table herself. The sequence was viewed backstage as a strong example of Sane’s willingness to elevate a storyline and add emotion to her performance.

WrestleVotes added, “Multiple sources I’ve been in contact with this week spoke highly of the work Kairi Sane has been doing as of late. Specifically, there was said to be high praise following her match with Rhea Ripley on RAW this past Monday and from her recent backstage segments with Asuka. Asuka is a known commodity — she’s knocked everything they’ve ever given her out of the park.”

While Sane’s alliance with Asuka continues to evolve on-screen, it appears her dedication and execution are earning strong approval internally — a promising sign for her future direction within WWE programming.