Ronda Rousey is reportedly returning to WWE imminently.

As we’ve noted, Rousey has been rumored to make her return to WWE this weekend, perhaps at tonight’s Royal Rumble event or Monday’s RAW. It’s been reported that at least one WWE official flew to California to meet with the former UFC Champion last week, and her stylist has been booked to be at The Rumble and Monday’s RAW for weeks now.

In an update, it was noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey will be returning as soon as tonight’s Royal Rumble event in St. Louis, but it’s not known if she will be in the actual 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, or if she will be featured in an angle after the match.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE officials had discussed Rousey vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as a possible WrestleMania 38 match. That looks to be the plan, but Rousey is headed to the blue brand.

It was noted that the current plan is for Rousey to be back as a regular on SmackDown, but she will not be wrestling SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, as the word still going around is Rousey vs. Lynch. While plans have Rousey being a regular on the blue brand, she’s expected to still work some RAW shows, including Monday’s post-Rumble episode.

Regarding Rousey’s WWE contract status, this new report says she is expected to be with the company for one year. Contract specifics have not been revealed as of this writing, but it was noted that this new deal is not just for The Rumble and a WrestleMania 38 storyline, and then she’s gone again. While it remains to be seen if she will be used every single week, it was confirmed that the deal is for more than The Rumble and WrestleMania.

It was reported earlier this week that Rousey is currently under contract to WWE. Her original deal reportedly expired in April of last year, but either a new deal was put together or WWE froze her original three-year deal because she really only worked the first year and then a few months of it.

Rousey originally took time away from WWE so that she could build her family. She and husband Travis Browne welcomed their first child together back in late September, a daughter named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. The former UFC champion has not wrestled since working the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019, with Lynch and Flair. Rousey noted back in October that she was ready to resume training, and WWE has always kept the door open for her return. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated in early 2021 that Rousey would be back “soon” but that was before she announced the pregnancy, so a return has been on the table for some time.

Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against Doudrop at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, while Flair is a competitor in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. You can click here for the current announced Rumble card.

Stay tuned for more on Rousey in WWE.

