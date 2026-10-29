WWE could finally be preparing to reveal more information about the highly anticipated John Cena Classic.

According to one source, the expectation backstage at Monday Night Raw this past week was that Cena’s scheduled return to WWE television on November 2 in Brooklyn, New York, will be connected to the upcoming project.

The belief is that Cena’s appearance could include the long-awaited announcement of when and where the John Cena Classic will take place, along with details regarding how fans will be able to watch.

The project has reportedly been the subject of extensive internal discussions since Cena first announced it back in May.

WWE officials have held numerous meetings and creative conversations regarding the concept, with a particular emphasis on making sure the finished product feels fresh and different from the company’s existing programming.

Those discussions have reportedly included input from individuals who are not typically involved in developing projects of this nature.

Among the names consulted were WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels, as well as AJ Styles.

Another notable development concerns the potential broadcast destination for the John Cena Classic.

Although the original concept was reportedly pitched as a showcase and milestone program for Club WWE, the latest word is that the event will likely stream on another platform in an effort to reach a larger audience.

No official streaming destination has been confirmed, and WWE has yet to announce the event’s format or schedule.

Cena is advertised to appear on the November 2 episode of WWE Raw in Brooklyn, which will also serve as the company’s final Monday night show before WWE Crown Jewel on November 7.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)