We have several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, including Drew McIntyre facing off against Jimmy Uso.

Additionally, #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) will defend their WWE Tag Team Titles against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson).

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown below:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

* WWE Tag Team Championships: #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Back on the November 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill was seen laid out on a car windshield and hasn’t been seen since.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis showed some new footage that showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez being at the scene as Cargill was loaded into an ambulance.

Naomi and Bianca Belair then announced that they’d be going to RAW to confront the two women.

According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, WWE is working towards a Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens match at WrestleMania 41. No further details have been provided.

Damian Priest the latest name to qualify for the 2025 men’s WWE Elimination Chamber match.

In the main event of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest defeated Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu to qualify for the bout.

The finish came when Solo Sikoa interfered and nailed Strowman with a Samoan Spike. Cody Rhodes then came out to attack Solo, which led to Solo accidentally striking Tama Tonga. Damian Priest was then able to pin Strowman after hitting a South of Heaven.

Priest joins John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul as confirmed participants in the men’s Elimination Chamber match.