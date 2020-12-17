ROH may be making major changes to their divisions in the near future.

It’s been reported that ROH was planning a revamp of their company and content, which we’ve seen as of late by some of their production upgrades. Now Fightful Select reports that there could be a change to some of the divisions in the company.

One idea pitched that seems to be gaining traction in the company is that before matches, there will be a determination on if they’re going towards the ROH World Title, the ROH Pure Title, or the ROH Television Title. One of the main differentials would be the Pure rule set, and a time limit placed on the match if a wrestler is competing in the TV Title division. There would be no time limit for matches in the division for the World Title.

It was noted that the differentiating factor in these situations would be that Pure division matches have a different set of rules, TV Title division matches would be paced different psychologically due to the time limit, and World Title division matches would be more standard.

There would also be rankings implemented for each division.

There’s no word on when these changes may be introduced, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

