Jacy Jayne briefly lost her voice following a spot during her match, while Jordynne Grace was busted open. Both were said to be fine after the bout.

Jordynne Grace appears to be heading into a program with Blake Monroe.

Fightful Select is reporting that internally, there was positive feedback regarding Jacy Jayne’s performance as champion.

Former WWE Diva Cherry was backstage at the event. As she mentioned, Kelly Kelly was invited to attend as part of the crowd but declined. There’s no indication she was considered for an in-ring role.

Creative plans for WWE Evolution 2 underwent significant changes in recent weeks due to multiple injuries.