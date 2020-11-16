AEW has announced on Twitter that world champion Jon Moxley and number one contender Kenny Omega will meet face-to-face on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT to sign their match contract for their December 2nd title showdown.
This Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7c on @tntdrama, we’ll have the Official Contract Signing for the December 2nd #AEW World Championship match, Champion @JonMoxley v. #1 Contender @KennyOmegamanX
Join us at @dailysplace by getting your tix at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/V7LsNeJOxN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2020
UPDATED CARD FOR DYNAMITE
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian
* The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas
* Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega world title contract signing
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Top Flight in a non-title match
* Cody and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
* PAC vs. The Blade
* NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb defends against Thunder Rosa