During the latest edition of the “Impaulsive” podcast, Logan Paul and Michael Cole opined on the massive heat Paul gets from the fans. While Paul believes it’s “go away” heat, Cole says it’s “jealousy.”

Cole said, “There are two types of heat. There is the Logan Paul heat, which is when he walks out, people boo him. It’s not because they hate Logan, it’s because he plays this character that people don’t like.”

When Paul said that it’s not a character, Cole replied, “I know. I was trying to be nice. Then there is what they call ‘go away heat.’ They consider it as a bad character, a bad product, a bad person on the air. We had some announcers recently, it just didn’t work out because you could go online and 99% of people hated them. You know at that point. You feel inside yourself, ‘This guy is not going to make it.’ When you realize and listen to some of that, you know he’s not going to make it.”

Paul added, “I think I have ‘go away’ heat. The only reason why it works is because I’m a great wrestler. Certainly, there is a handful of the audience that is genuinely like, ‘get this guy out of here.’”

Cole continued, “They’re jealous of you. Look what you’ve accomplished since you’ve come to WWE. Not only here, look what you’ve accomplished in life. It’s the same thing for us. People sitting at home, watching the show, ‘Michael Cole sucks. He didn’t know the name of that move.’ First off, they’re mad because they don’t have my job. Second off, put them in that chair.”

During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, The New Day commented on their recent heel turn and their belief that the WWE fanbase will eventually “get on board.” Kingston said,

“To be honest, we’ve always just been ourselves. This is the burden of the martyr. We always know that what we are doing is for a good cause, and whether the people get on board right away or they get on board later, that doesn’t really affect us either way. Our job is to go out and do what we think is right, and we know that eventually the people will get on board too.”

Carmelo Hayes was a recent guest on the “MuscleManMalcolm” podcast to discuss his history with Solo Sikoa, acknowledging him as “The Tribal Chief” but still having some resentment over their past in NXT. Hayes recalled the September 13, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, when Sikoa defeated him for the NXT North American Championship. He said,

“My question is, why did he feel he could come down and take my championship from me? That’s my question. You skipped ahead. You didn’t go back to the fact that he already got called up. He was already with The Bloodline. I was doing my thing, minding my own damn business, and brother comes down with his stupid little music and his blonde hair, and they’re chanting, ‘So-lo, So-lo.’ He came in, he beat my ass, took my title, and then made me have to start from scratch. Screw him. Now he’s my Tribal Chief, but at that time, Screw that guy. Of course, I acknowledge Solo Sikoa.”

IGN previously released footage of Jey Uso’s entrance in WWE 2K25, showing a more traditional version of his entrance, which disappointed fans who were expecting his current entrance where he enters through the crowd and performs his “YEET” hand motion.

However, on Saturday, IGN uploaded another first look, revealing that Uso is now shown YEETing his way through the crowd, with the entire audience also performing the hand motion.

WWE 2K25 now includes Jey Uso’s (@WWEUsos) entrance from the crowd, and you can watch it right here exclusively with IGN First. #IGNFanFest #WWE2k25 pic.twitter.com/oghMWvTFJ2 — IGN (@IGN) February 22, 2025

