Tessa Blanchard made her return to TNA Wrestling at Friday night’s Final Resolution pay-per-view event, attacking Jordynne Grace.

In a “Digital Exclusive” following the show, Grace gave her thoughts on Blanchard’s return. She said,

“I’ve known for a while that Tessa was ignorant, but what I didn’t realize is that she’s actually a complete idiot. Coming back after all this time, after abandoning this company to try to make a statement and using me as an example. Tessa, a lot has changed since you’ve been gone. You’re going to realize very quickly that you made a huge f**king mistake.”

Joe Hendry is headed to TNA Genesis 2025.

During Friday night’s TNA Resolution pay-per-view event, Hendry defeated Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, and Mike Santana to earn a shot at the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Hendry will be facing off against Nic Nemeth, who defeated AJ Francis in the main event of Final Resolution 2024.

Also at TNA Final Resolution 2024, Eddie Edwards was involved in an incident with a fan.

During the show, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defeated The System’s Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards in a Tables Match to retain the TNA Tag Team Championships.

As Edwards was going back and forth with a fan sitting in the front row, the fan took it a bit too far and slapped Edwards. This led to Edwards slapping him back, before referees intervened

Edwards then shoved the fan back into their seat. Edwards walked away and looked into the camera, saying, “I’m still having fun.”

A fan got into it with Eddie Edwards. The fan slapped Eddie and Eddie slapped him back. HOLY SH!T!!! 😮 #TNAFinalResolution #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/PigCSJz6WE — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2024

