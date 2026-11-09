Major changes are coming to HBO Max and Paramount+ in 2027.

On Monday, Skydance announced plans to introduce a streaming bundle featuring both services beginning in early 2027, potentially offering subscribers a discounted option to access content from both platforms.

The announcement was included in an email to shareholders released alongside the company’s third-quarter earnings report.

“Starting in early 2027, consumers will be able to subscribe to both world-class streaming services at an even greater value,” the company stated. “We look forward to sharing more details on the bundle and our streaming roadmap in the coming months.”

During Monday’s earnings call, Skydance head David Ellison described the bundle as the company’s “first step towards unifying the two services.”

HBO Max and Paramount+ currently have a combined 203 million subscribers. The company also announced that it will no longer report total subscriber figures moving forward, instead placing greater emphasis on streaming revenue.

Skydance reported $7 billion in revenue, $73 million in net earnings and $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. The company also outlined plans to spend approximately $30 billion annually on content.

As for AEW, the promotion currently airs Dynamite and Collision on TBS and TNT, respectively, with both programs also available through HBO Max. The streaming platform additionally carries AEW’s archive content and offers fans the ability to purchase pay-per-view events.

AEW President Tony Khan has previously spoken positively about Skydance and his relationship with Ellison, although questions remain regarding the promotion’s place in the company’s long-term television and streaming strategy.

AEW’s current media rights agreement runs through the end of 2027, with Skydance holding an option to extend the deal through 2028.

Skydance also holds a minority ownership stake in AEW, although the exact percentage has not been publicly disclosed.