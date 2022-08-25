There is said to be significant heat within the AEW women’s division, and now multiple sources are confirming details on some of the issues.

As we’ve noted, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that she is injured and unable to defend against Toni Storm at AEW All Out. It was then announced that All Out will feature a Fatal 4 Way to crown the Interim AEW Women’s World Champion, with Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida. Word came out today that there is nothing to the rumors of Rosa being suspended by AEW, and that she is legitimately injured with a back injury. You can click here for the latest update on Rosa’s injury and her statement.

In an update, a new report from Voice of Wrestling’s Joe Lanza noted that the heat between Baker and Rosa has been brewing for years and that they are basically “mortal enemies” at this point. He added that Baker and Rosa hate each other, and now Hayter also “can’t stand” Rosa.

Rosa broke Hayter’s nose during their Battle of The Belts III match at the August 5 taping, and then reportedly hid in a bathroom because she was scared that Hayter was going to physically retaliate against her. Hayter reportedly did not “take kindly” to a dropkick to the back of the head, and word got back to Rosa that Hayter was “coming for her,” and then they had the match where Rosa broke Hayter’s nose. Rosa was reportedly afraid that Hayter was going to shoot on her backstage, and she was allegedly hiding in the bathroom “all day.”

“There are way more onscreen feuds where the people legitimately hate each other than people think in AEW,” Lanza said. He later added, “Things are ugly in the back and this is why they’re having meetings, and all of this is starting to come out now, and it’s just a mess.”

After detailing the heat between Rosa and Hayter, Lanza added, “This is the craziness that’s been going on there, there’s just wild shit going on in that locker room right now, and it ain’t just CM Punk and Hangman, it’s up and down the locker room.”

A new report from Fightful Select adds that Rosa has heat with a significant number of talents, confirming that she and Baker cannot stand each other and that has been the case for well over a year.

Rosa and Baker have attempted to remain professional and work with each other, and they remain open to doing so for the sake of simply doing their jobs. They also confirmed that Hayter has heat with Rosa now, and that most of the heat on Rosa has to do with how stiff she works in the ring. Fightful noted that they were unable to confirm the bathroom story.

Rosa does have her supporters and critics backstage. There are some who say she’s worked hard to help get other young women’s wrestlers booked, and others that see her as developing an ego and being difficult to work with. People who work with Rosa at Mission Pro Wrestling have had positive things to say about her leadership when she’s around.

Regarding the injury to Rosa, multiple sources are reiterating that she is legitimately hurt, and that this is not a kayfabe situation done by AEW.

There is no timeframe for Rosa’s return to in-ring action, but we will keep you updated.

