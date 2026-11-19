Nattie Neidhart’s life story could be getting the Hollywood treatment in a major way.

According to a new report, there have been several encouraging developments behind the scenes regarding a planned feature film based on Neidhart’s book and personal journey.

The project is reportedly expected to involve a high-profile, A-list Hollywood creative team, with discussions currently taking place across multiple major film studios.

Sources familiar with the situation indicate that the movie is expected to carry a significant production budget, suggesting those involved are approaching the project as a potentially major Hollywood release.

Neidhart recently added to the intrigue by sharing photos of herself visiting Paramount on social media.

While the visit has generated interest surrounding the potential film, no official studio agreement has been announced.

Discussions are said to be ongoing as the project continues to develop heading into 2027.

For now, the film remains in development, although the reported involvement of prominent Hollywood names and interest from major studios suggests momentum is building behind bringing Neidhart’s story to the big screen.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)