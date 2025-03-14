This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was largely focused on promos rather than in-ring action, as many top stars were still recovering from the intense matches at AEW Revolution 2025.

Fightful is reporting that last-minute changes were made to the show because several wrestlers were too banged up to perform.

The show kicked off with a promo by Kenny Omega, and AEW adjusted the lineup due to the physical toll on its talent.

While AEW Dynamite is typically more match-heavy, the focus shifted to promos this week, but the company is expected to return to more action-oriented shows once wrestlers are fully recovered.

Juice Robinson will be out of action for a while due to a broken fibula sustained during a match against Will Ospreay at AEW Collision on November 30, 2024, as part of the AEW Continental Classic. Fightful Select is reporting that the injury occurred during a sunset flip spot.

Following the injury, Robinson was seen using crutches at WrestleCade weekend, and AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the injury, announcing that Kommander would replace him in the tournament.

There are still creative plans for Jay White, but it’s unclear if they involve Bullet Club Gold. The Gunns returned after Austin’s injury for a brief program, though they haven’t been featured much on TV since.

Robinson is expected to be out for an extended period of time, with no official return date set. AEW will wait for full medical clearance before bringing him back.