Major League Soccer is shifting its production to the WWE Studios in Stamford, Connecticut.

This move will encompass all studio programming for MLS Season Pass, the league’s subscription streaming service on Apple TV. It will also include graphics production for over 600 live matches annually, the creation of short-form content for the league’s social media platforms, and additional content for distribution to the league’s other media partners.

“The goal of moving to this new facility is to get everyone into one place, everyone working together, focused on how we produce the same amount of content at higher quality,” MLS EVP/Media Seth Bacon told Sports Business Journal. “Then, take that learning and evolve that to how do we take the same group of people and figure out to produce even more content at that same high quality, but more efficiently, so that we don’t have duplication of efforts between groups, we actually have everyone focused on one goal: telling great stories.”

Variety also covered the story.