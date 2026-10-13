Major League Wrestling has landed on Amazon Prime Video.
On Tuesday, the promotion issued a press release to officially announce that their weekly show MLW Fusion is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
This is in addition to its other current weekly home, Tubi, with replays also available on YouTube, VEEPS and NJPW WORLD.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
MLW Fusion Comes to Amazon Prime Video
Full seasons and individual episodes now available to purchase, bringing MLW’s hard-hitting flagship series to another major platform
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Oct. 13, 2026 — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced that MLW Fusion is now available on Amazon Prime Video, expanding the league’s reach and giving fans another way to experience and collect its championship fights, epic rivalries and hard-hitting action.
Fans can purchase full seasons for $26.99 or individual episodes for $1.99. Explore MLW Fusion on Prime Video here.
Purchased episodes can be streamed or downloaded through Prime Video, with viewing available on smart TVs, Fire TV, mobile devices, gaming consoles and the web.
The launch of MLW Fusion on Amazon Prime Video further expands MLW’s distribution across leading streaming platforms, bringing the league’s flagship series to a broader audience and strengthening its global media footprint.
“MLW belongs on the biggest platforms, and Amazon Prime Video is another significant step in that direction,” said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. “We’re making it easier for fans to discover and experience Fusion, follow the rivalries and revisit the fights that get everyone talking. This gives our fans another way to watch and opens the door for a new audience to experience MLW.”
MLW Fusion premieres Thursdays at 8 PM ET, streaming free on Tubi, with replays available on YouTube, VEEPS and NJPW WORLD.