Pro-wrestling star and former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that he will battle JONAH (fka as Bronson Reed in WWE) at his March 31st Bloodsport 8 special, which takes place from Fair Park in Texas as a part of the GCW Collective shows on WrestleMania weekend.

Barnett writes, “The juggernaut known as Jonah takes on the Warmaster. The pillars of Heaven will shake from their fury at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport 8.”

— (@JoshLBarnett) March 8, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BLOODSPORT 8:

-Josh Barnett vs. Jonah

-Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick

-Ninja Mack vs. Yoya

-John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch

-Minor Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

-Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai