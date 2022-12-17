A big tag team match has been announced for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, which is scheduled for December 30 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing on the final blue brand episode of the year.

There’s no word yet on who Owens will team with that night, but it’s interesting to note how the December 30 SmackDown is the same show that is scheduled to feature the return of John Cena.

Below is footage of tonight’s SmackDown segment with Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Adam Pearce:

