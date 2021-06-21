WWE is reportedly looking at holding the first-ever match between Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge later this summer.

As we’ve reported, the working idea for the SummerSlam main event is to have John Cena challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE officials reportedly want to load the SummerSlam card up, and now @Wrestlevotes notes that they are also planning on stacking the SmackDown side with a second major match-up – Edge vs. Rollins for the first time.

It was recently reported that WWE has plans for Edge to wrestle at SummerSlam, in a babyface role. We reported last week how Edge is being advertised for several dates this summer, beginning with the July 16 SmackDown episode from Houston, which is the first show back on the road with fans in the crowd. Edge has not been seen since the WrestleMania 37 Night Two main event, which saw Reigns retain his title in a Triple Threat that also included Daniel Bryan.

Rollins defeated Cesaro at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday, moving their recent series to 2-1 with Cesaro still up by one. There is no word on if that feud will continue until Edge is brought back in mid-July.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for updates.

