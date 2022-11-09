Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reached another significant milestone in his title reign.

The Tribal Chief officially reached the 800-day mark in his title reign today.

Reigns won the WWE Universal Title from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020, by pinning Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat. Reigns then unified that title with the WWE Title by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Reigns’ reign with the WWE Title is currently at 219 days.

Reigns retained his title over Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel last Saturday. He is scheduled to work the WWE Survivor Series event on November 26, but it looks like this will not be a title defense as The Bloodline is expected to work the 5 vs. 5 War Games match.

While Reigns has not commented on the new milestone as of this writing, he did respond to a tweet from Paul.

“WHAT A WAR @WWERomanReigns,” Paul wrote with a clip of the match.

Reigns responded, “THE BEST MAN WON”

You can see the full tweets below, along with a new WWE Playlist episode featuring all of Reigns’ title wins:

