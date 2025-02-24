– Hulk Hogan is scheduled to make an appearance in Poughkeepsie, New York on March 4 to promote his “Real American Beer.”

– Penta and AJ Styles will be doing fan meet-and-greets with those who purchased special On Location packages for the upcoming WWE Raw on Netflix from Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 10.

– WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle spoke with Tribune Live about a film being made on his life and career, with some of the filming being done in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

“The directors are Eshom and Ian Nelms, who have put together a lot of really good movies and worked with actors like Mel Gibson and Orlando Bloom. (The Nelms brothers) used to wrestle in high school and college, so they understand my sport. We’re raising money right now and are doing pretty good with it. We almost have the script done, and we’re going to put the cast together. I never thought they would do a life story about me. When they approached me, I was surprised but intrigued. It’s been a lot of fun working on it and helping them by sharing my life story.”

– Ahead of the premiere of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi, the official WWE Vault YouTube channel has released a special compilation called, “The Best of Gunther in EVOLVE,” which shows some of the key matches and moments from the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion in the promotion.