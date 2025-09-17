— Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano brought back the classics for their return at WWE NXT: Homecoming.

Ciampa made his entrance to “No One Will Survive” and sported his signature war paint, while Gargano came out to “Rebel Heart.” Both themes were staples of their iconic NXT runs, setting the stage for a nostalgic moment.

Reuniting as #DIY, Gargano and Ciampa faced Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams in tag team action — their first NXT match together since 2021.

When at Full Sail…@CiampaWWE and @JohnnyGargano brought the classics back for NXT Homecoming! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4hUkpQgyPt — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2025

— While The Miz may not be a regular in NXT, but he made his presence felt at WWE NXT: Homecoming by coming to Carmelo Hayes’ aid.

During a tag team match pitting Hayes and Trick Williams against #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), The Miz interfered. He nailed Gargano with a Skull Crushing Finale on the outside, then threw him back into the ring, giving Melo the opening to score the win.

The Miz and Melo are currently aligned on WWE SmackDown as the team Melo Don’t Miz.

Longtime fans will remember The Miz’s early ties to WWE NXT, when the brand was a reality competition series. Back then, he served as the WWE Pro for Bryan Danielson (later known as Daniel Bryan).

— Tavion Heights is set to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship at WWE NXT: No Mercy.

The match was made official at WWE NXT: Homecoming when Damian Priest, after speaking with NXT General Manager Ava, announced the bout. Priest praised Heights, saying that he sees him as ready to take the next step — just as he once did. He even referenced his own North American Title win and the memorable hot tub celebration that followed.

Earlier in the night, Page successfully defended the title against Tyler Breeze, setting the stage for his next showdown with Heights.

Thank you @ArcherOfInfamy! 🙌 Damian Priest just gave an all-time pump-up speech to @TavionHeights and let him know he’s got a North American Title Match at No Mercy!! pic.twitter.com/dGLNmJFte7 — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2025

— Charlie Dempsey is heading overseas.

At WWE NXT: Homecoming, Dempsey revealed that he’ll be traveling to Japan for a month and tasked Wren Sinclair with holding things down in his absence.

The segment also featured surprise appearances by Bobby Roode and Joe Hendry. After Wren said “Glorious,” Roode made his entrance, followed by Hendry arriving when his name was mentioned.

It remains unclear which promotion Dempsey will compete for during his time in Japan. WWE has maintained a working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH, which previously saw Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights participate in the NOAH N-1 Victory 2024 tournament. Omos has also wrestled for NOAH, while Yoshiki Inamura has competed in NXT as part of the talent exchange.

— WWE NXT: Homecoming was packed with appearances from former NXT stars and special guests.

Former NXT World Champion Sami Zayn appeared backstage, praising Je’Von Evans for his recent rise in NXT. The moment was interrupted by Josh Briggs, who confronted Zayn before being attacked by Evans. Zayn later spoke with Evans, telling him that success doesn’t come easy for guys like them — but the sky is the limit.

Former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest also appeared backstage, offering advice to Tavion Heights. Priest then revealed that Heights will challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Title at NXT No Mercy.

Former NXT Champion Bobby Roode made a “Glorious” return, appearing in a backstage segment with Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair. Joe Hendry also joined the segment, with Roode telling him that he was proud to see Hendry carry the TNA Title at WrestleMania — and encouraging him to set his sights on the NXT Title.

Former NXT Champion Finn Balor made a dramatic entrance to his original theme, interrupting Lexis King and hitting a Coup de Grâce.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Montez Ford had a backstage interaction with DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Saquon Shugars).

Bianca Belair was spotted in the crowd ahead of the night’s main event.

And though he was never part of NXT, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner was seated front row for Ethan Page’s North American Title defense against Tyler Breeze.