NJPW issued the following:

Regarding NJPW subsidiary New Japan of America (NJoA) New Japan Pro-Wrestling hereby announces that subsidiary New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America Inc will cease operations and enter liquidation. As NJPW continues to optimize allocation of management resources in a rapidly changing business environment, the decision was made to close the subsidiary, which was founded in 2019. Moving forward, NJPW events in North America will continue to be held with the full backing and resources of the TV Asahi group, as part of a new chapter in NJPW’s ongoing global expansion.

UPDATED: The NJPW Academy in California is also closing down. The following statement was released regarding the news on Friday afternoon:

“Due to the closure of New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America, NJPW ACADEMY will be closing its doors. From 2018 to 2023, Katsuyori Shibata passed down the Strong Style traditions of Antonio Inoki to a new generation of the LA DOJO: Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Ren Narita, Kevin Knight, Yuya Uemura & The DKC. The LA DOJO became NJPW ACADEMY in March 2023, creating an opportunity for established and aspiring wrestlers to learn the ways of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Under the tutelage of KUSHIDA, Fred Rosser, The DKC & Rocky Romero, NJPW ACADEMY graduates have gone on to perform in nearly every major promotion worldwide, highlighted by Zane Jay joining the full-time NJPW roster in 2025. NJPW ACADEMY thanks all wrestlers, coaches, guests and fans who stepped through the doors here in Carson, CA over the past 8 years and hopes that you will continue to support New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

UPDATE x2: MMA legend and NJPW veteran Josh Barnett chimed in via social media with some additional information on the subject. He wrote the following on X:

“Since this is going down today here’s a little info: I had offered to take over the whole program in the US – Training, classes, running local shows, and more. I could tell that there was a very expensive asset here that wasn’t being fully used, but knew with the right direction, it could be a crown jewel for them. Unfortunately, the cost versus debt was so bad it would seem, that closing it was the best move in their eyes. What could have been… Onward though, as always.”