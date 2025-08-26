A new report offers additional details on the Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation into Raja Jackson’s assault on Syko Stu at KnokX Pro Wrestling over the weekend. The LAPD had already been looking into the incident that occurred during Saturday’s event. According to a report from the LA Times, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed that officers were called to the gym hosting the show around 9 PM PT following a report of an attempted murder.

By the time police arrived, Jackson had already left the scene, while Stu was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Officers filed a felony battery report, and detectives have been assigned to the case. As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.

Additionally, KnokX Pro Wrestling has officially lost its WWE ID affiliation following the incident involving Raja Jackson. Bryan Alvarez is reporting that WWE has revoked KnokX Pro’s ID status.

The move comes after KnokX Pro removed WWE ID branding from its social media, and the WWE ID Twitter account unfollowed KnokX Pro, Rikishi, and head trainer Black Pearl.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Syko Stu following a violent assault by Raja Jackson this past weekend.

The fundraiser, created by Contessa Patterson, aims to raise $34,000 to cover medical bills, recovery costs, and lost income.

The description of the campaign reads as follows,

“Hello everyone, I’m reaching out to get support for Stuart Smith better known as SykoStu. On August 23rd he was involved in an unscripted assault that has left him in the hospital with intense recovery needed to regain good health.

Stuart Smith is a U.S. Army veteran who used wrestling as an outlet to deal with his PTSD, this incident has not only caused major physical harm, but will also disrupt his career inside the ring and outside of it.

Any Donation will be used to cover

-Uncovered medical expenses

-Recovery support

-Loss of Income

Thank you so much for everyone’s support as we get through these trying times.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised $21,805. You can donate by clicking here.

And finally, you can check out some of the reactions from the wrestling world regarding the incident below:

It’s time to start gatekeeping Wrestling again — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) August 25, 2025

I’ve known and trained with @SykoStu for 15 years. He is a former US Army veteran and amazing guy. There are no excuses for what happened in that ring. Praying for strong Kick out. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 24, 2025

I’ve seen the clips. That behavior is disgusting and charges should be pressed. My thoughts are with Syko Stu and his family. That shit is legitimately traumatizing — HYAN ハイアン (@_thehyan) August 24, 2025

Wrestling is all about trust and consent Shit hurts, accidents happen, things go awry, receipts get thrown… but everyone is meant to come out alive to wrestle another day To see someone take advantage of that and attempt *murder* to feed their ego is revolting https://t.co/M5gP2QR4vI — ✨ Nixi XS ✨ (@nixi_pw) August 24, 2025

Seeing what happened last night makes me sick for the business. Wrestlers learn to protect yourselves because these promoters do not give a fuck about protecting you. — Trevor Lee (@TrevorLeePro) August 24, 2025

Seriously They STILL PINNED Syko Stu after Raja Jackson assaulted him? This is fucking DEPLORABLE. Get these people out of professional wrestling pic.twitter.com/LLgdUhDqG8 — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) August 25, 2025

Some things are bigger than wrestling, if you thought getting/counting the pinfall took precedence over the actual situation at hand then in ring/behind the curtain isnt for you

Wrestling is for everyone, but most peoples role should be buying a ticket and standing in the crowd https://t.co/y2Dtg2Ykjk — Royce Isaacs • ロイスアイザックス (@RoyceIsaacs) August 25, 2025

Raja Jackson shouldn’t be able to be in or attend ANY wrestling event going forward.

You’re not welcome in our world! — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) August 24, 2025