Questions continue to surround the status of WWE Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia, and another major sporting event scheduled for the country has now been postponed.

On Wednesday, October 14, Saudi official Turki Alalshikh announced that the Six Kings Slam 2026 tennis tournament, originally scheduled for October 21-24 as part of Riyadh Season, has been pushed back to December 27-30.

The announcement cited “organizational and logistical challenges” as the reason behind the decision.

“Riyadh Season has announced the postponement of the third edition of the international ‘Six Kings Slam’ tennis tournament, originally scheduled for October 21, 22, and 24, to December 27-30, 2026,” the statement began.

“The decision reflects Riyadh Season’s commitment to delivering sporting events to the highest standards, following an assessment of the organizational and logistical challenges associated with hosting the tournament and their potential impact on the quality of the audience experience. For inquiries and updates regarding the tournament, visitors can contact the Ehtemam Center through the unified number 8001282222 or via its website, Ehtemam.sa.”

The statement went on to thank those involved with the tournament while emphasizing plans to move forward with the rescheduled event.

“Riyadh Season expressed its appreciation to all players, partners, and tennis fans from across the Kingdom and abroad for their continued interest, reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class sporting experiences that meet audience expectations and continuing preparations to host the tournament on its rescheduled dates, ensuring the anticipated experience is delivered as envisioned.”

The postponement comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding major sporting events in Saudi Arabia due to escalating violence in the Middle East, including deadly strikes targeting Riyadh’s airport this past weekend.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is currently scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, and WWE continues to advertise the premium live event as planned.

Unlike the tennis tournament, which was scheduled to begin next week, WWE still has several weeks before Crown Jewel is set to take place.

Alalshikh has also indicated that the October 31 boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli will proceed despite the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, a rumor surfaced on October 13 suggesting that WWE has discussed a potential backup location in the United States for Crown Jewel should circumstances force the company to relocate the event.

There has been no official confirmation of those contingency plans, and WWE has not announced any changes to Crown Jewel’s scheduled date or location.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

تأجيل بطولة Six Kings Slam لأسباب لوجستية، على أن تقام في موعدها الجديد يوم 27 ديسمبر 🎾 The Six Kings Slam tournament has been postponed due to logistical reasons and will now take place on December 27 🙏🏼🎾 https://t.co/WY4fQVIaNQ — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 14, 2026