After technical issues with the ROH stream on HonorClub during the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event on Friday night, Tony Khan, AEW and Ring of Honor President, announced that the pay-per-view event would be available for free on YouTube and that current HonorClub members would receive a free month of the service as compensation.

Due to issues with service provider Brightcove, who haven’t yet given a timeframe for stream repair,

I’ve put #ROHDBD streaming FREE on the ROH YouTube live NOW. For this inconvenience of tonight’s stream issue, we’ll offer a free one-month credit to all current ROH subscribers — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2025

We are aware that there is an issue with viewing on the browsers CHROME + FIREFOX, our service provider Brightcove is working on a solution now. You can view on Safari + the ROH App, without service disruption. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/7ehraWWc7Q — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 30, 2025

Lee Moriarty is still the ROH Pure Champion after successfully defending his title at Death Before Dishonor.

On Friday’s show, Moriarty defeated Xelhua, who had earned the championship opportunity by winning a Proving Grounds match.

With the victory, Moriarty’s reign has now reached 400 days as Pure Champion.

QT Marshall came out on top in a Fight Without Honor against Paul Walter Hauser at ROH Death Before Dishonor. The brutal bout on Friday’s special event saw Hauser busted open in the hard-hitting contest.

During the match, Aaron Solo attempted to interfere on Marshall’s behalf, but HOOK ran out to neutralize him. In the end, Marshall secured the victory by driving Hauser through a table covered in broken glass. After the bell, he showed respect to Hauser for his effort.

Bandido is still the ROH World Champion after surviving a hard-hitting battle with Hechicero at Death Before Dishonor. The champion overcame the Don Callis Family member in a back-and-forth contest on Friday, sealing the win by pinning Hechicero with a bridging German suplex.

With the victory, Bandido extends his reign to 146 days, having captured the championship from Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty.

Mina Shirakawa put up a great fight, but Athena is still the Forever Champion after ROH Death Before Dishonor. Athena defeated Shirakawa in the main event of Friday’s show, fighting off Shirakawa’s targeting of her knee to eventually hit the O-Face for the pinfall win.

Athena had a guest accompany her to the ring as The Blue Meanie came out as a Meanie Minion, surprising her, but she sent Meanie away when he danced with Shirakawa before the match.

Athena’s title reign is now at 994 days; she won the title from Mercedes Martinez on the May 4th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara has a new partner in RUSH, and together they captured the ROH World Tag Team Championships at Death Before Dishonor. Guevara revealed his alliance with RUSH on Friday’s show, with the two defeating The Outrunners to win the vacant titles.

Following the match, the Von Erichs confronted the new champions. Guevara, who had teamed with them earlier in the night in a World Six-Man Tag Team Title match, shockingly turned on the brothers, sparking a post-match beatdown.

The titles were previously vacated after Guevara’s former partner, Dustin Rhodes, underwent double knee surgery.

Shane Taylor Promotions are your new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions following Death Before Dishonor. Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean defeated the Von Erichs and Sammy Guevara on Friday’s show to capture the titles. Guevara filled in for Dustin Rhodes, who is sidelined after undergoing double knee replacement surgery.

This is Taylor’s second reign with the championships, while Bravo and Dean are winning the titles for the first time. They ended the Sons of Texas’ 399-day run, which began when Rhodes and the Von Erichs claimed the vacant titles at AEW Battle of the Belts XI in July 2024.

