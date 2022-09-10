Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently celebrating a major milestone as he has not been pinned in more than 1,000 days now.

Reigns’ last pinfall loss was to Happy Baron Corbin in the Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 15, 2019, and even that loss came after interference from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival. He has not had a clean loss via pinfall or submission since then.

Reigns last defended his title at WWE Clash at The Castle last Saturday in Cardiff, Wales, retaining over Drew McIntyre after an assist from Solo Sikoa, who officially joined The Bloodline on last night’s SmackDown. Reigns celebrated the Two Year Anniversary of his title reign in the week before Clash at The Castle.

WWE has not announced Reigns’ next title defense, but he is not currently booked for the Extreme Rules event on Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia. Reigns’ next big match is currently planned for WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

There had been some speculation, based on recent build-up, that Reigns’ next title defense could be against Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens, but the Wrestling Observer reports that they are not currently planned for the match at Crown Jewel.

It’s likely that Owens vs. Reigns and Rollins vs. Reigns will come at some point, but not at Crown Jewel, unless something changes. It’s possible that Reigns has a rematch against McIntyre at Crown Jewel, but that has not been confirmed. Karrion Kross vs. Reigns is also likely for the near future.

Reigns was not on last night’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of SmackDown as Michael Cole noted that he had something else to deal with. He is not scheduled for next week’s SmackDown from Anaheim, but he is being advertised for the September 23 SmackDown from Salt Lake City.

