Recent rumors that Roman Reigns was asked to restructure his contract or accept a pay cut have been proven false.

The speculation started when former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman claimed that TKO Group Holdings had approached Reigns to renegotiate his lucrative deal. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter disputes these claims and sheds new light on WWE’s highest earners.

Dave Meltzer’s report confirms that Reigns is not being asked to change his contract and remains the highest-paid full-time wrestler in WWE. He wrote,

“As far as income goes, there are seven WWE performers earning well over $5 million per year, with two others potentially reaching that mark this year. Apart from The Rock, Roman Reigns is the top earner. The stories from Jonathan Coachman about TKO asking Reigns for a pay cut or contract restructuring are false.”

John Cena kicked off this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown with a promo, claiming that everything happening was part of his plan. He said he had manipulated the situation perfectly, even backing CM Punk into a corner ahead of their Night of Champions title match — forcing Punk to either admit hypocrisy or walk away.

His speech was soon interrupted as Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring, followed by Randy Orton and LA Knight. One by one, they confronted Cena and took verbal shots at him. Dismissing the confrontation as beneath him, Cena turned to leave — only to be blindsided by Ron Killings, who launched a surprise attack. Security rushed in to separate them and restore order.

Mr. Iguana has quickly become a hot topic in the wrestling world thanks to his recent appearances on WWE programming.

As we reported earlier today here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, WWE is in the final stages of signing Mr. Iguana to a contract, making him one of the newest additions to the company.

While it’s rare to see a masked wrestler unmasked in public, face paint is a different story. This week, a backstage photo of Mr. Iguana — sans paint — surfaced online, showing him alongside WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The picture is believed to have been taken backstage at Worlds Collide.