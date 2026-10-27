Another significant travel disruption has emerged in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026, with a major airline temporarily moving several international flight routes away from Riyadh’s primary airport.

Riyadh Air has confirmed that six of its routes are now operating through Al Qassim International Airport instead of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as the region continues dealing with widespread aviation disruptions and security concerns.

The temporary arrangement, which began on October 25, affects flights serving London Heathrow, Cairo, Dhaka, Lahore, Islamabad and Jeddah.

The alternative airport is located approximately 400 kilometers from Riyadh, creating a substantial additional journey for passengers traveling to and from the Saudi capital.

According to the airline’s official travel advisory, passengers departing from Riyadh can check in at a designated hotel before being transported to Al Qassim International Airport by complimentary coach service.

The bus journey takes approximately four-and-a-half hours, effectively requiring passengers to travel several hours outside Riyadh before boarding their flights.

The changes come as King Khalid International Airport continues working toward restoring normal operations following repeated missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabian aviation infrastructure.

Although limited flight operations resumed at the airport on October 25, international carriers have continued adjusting schedules, suspending routes and implementing alternative travel arrangements.

Aviation reports published on October 27 indicate that Riyadh Air’s temporary operating arrangements are provisionally scheduled to continue through November 8, one day after WWE Crown Jewel.

However, the airline has not guaranteed that normal operations will resume on that date.

The latest development comes less than two weeks before WWE is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel at Riyadh Season Stadium on November 7.

Earlier this week, new aviation data revealed that approximately 86% of scheduled flights at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were canceled between October 8 and October 25.

According to figures compiled by aviation analytics firm Cirium and reported by Reuters, 4,071 of 4,736 scheduled flights were canceled during that period.

The ongoing transportation disruptions have raised questions about potential logistical complications for WWE, which must bring talent, production personnel and equipment into Saudi Arabia for the premium live event.

There has been no confirmation that WWE personnel are scheduled to use the affected Riyadh Air routes or that the airline’s temporary relocation has directly impacted preparations for Crown Jewel.

TKO executive Ari Emanuel recently acknowledged that the company was monitoring the security situation daily while evaluating potential alternative locations for upcoming events.

Despite the continued disruptions, WWE has not announced any changes to Crown Jewel’s scheduled date or location. In fact, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 setup is reportedly underway in Saudi Arabia for the 11/7 special event in Riyadh.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.