The Christmas Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum, right after the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air.

These matches will air this Saturday at 9pm ET on TNT, instead of the usual Friday night timeslot. The following matches were taped for Rampage:

* Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission. Jungle Boy got a loud pop here

* Hook defeated Bear Bronson by submission. Hook also received a massive pop from the crowd

* Kris Statlander defeated Leyla Hirsch by submission

* Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to become the new AEW TNT Champion. Rhodes finished Guevara off with several moves towards the end, including a Pedigree and a few Cross Rhodes finishers. Rhodes and Guevara were both way over

This is Rhodes’ third reign with the TNT Title. He was the inaugural champion, winning it back at Double Or Nothing 2020 by defeating Lance Archer in the tournament finals. He held the title for 91 days then, losing it to Brodie Lee on the August 22, 2020 Dynamite show. He then held the title for 31 days in 2020, winning it from Brodie in a Dog Collar match on the Chris Jericho’s 30th Anniversary Celebration edition of Dynamite on October 7 of that year, and losing it to Darby Allin at the 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view. Guevara won the title back on the September 29 Dynamite show, defeating Miro. He held the title for 84 days.

Stay tuned for more on the AEW TNT Title change.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.