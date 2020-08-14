Major Spoilers For AEW’s Saturday Night Dynamite, Former WWE Star Debuts and more

Below are spoilers for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which takes place on Saturday August 22nd due to the NBA taking the promotion’s time slot for Wednesday. Check them out below. (H/T Reddit User WeirdWarthog, who attended the taping)

-Former WWE star Erick Rowan made his debut to help the Dark Order’s Brodie Lee win the TNT championship from Cody Rhodes. Rowan was using his real name Joseph Ruud during the broadcast.

-NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa also made her AEW debut, where she challenged AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida to a title match at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view. Shida accepted at the taping.

-FTR defeated Private Party

-Big Swole threatens to attack Britt Baker but doesn’t due to her being in a wheelchair. Baker hops out and attacks Swole. The two are rumored to be facing each other at ALL OUT, with Baker teasing that she could be cleared from her injury by then on previous episodes of Dynamite.

-The Elite defeated The Dark Order

-Butcher and The Blade/Lucha Bros defeated Jurassic Express/Natural Nightmares

-Anna Jay and Taynara Conti defeated Big Swole and Lil Swole to win the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament