Tonight’s NXT promises to push some boundaries.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, NXT has developed a reputation for crossing lines, with multiple crossovers anticipated in the near future. Corey Brennan recently reported that TNA’s Joe Hendry is expected to play a significant role going forward and was even featured in an NXT commercial during WWE Raw.

Sources who spoke with Sean Ross Sapp were thrilled with the response and performances from the NXT Heatwave show, noting that the lineup had evolved significantly from initial plans. This excitement is crucial as NXT transitions into the CW era.

While it’s not confirmed if the Motor City Machine Guns have signed with any promotion, there have been discussions with major companies, as mentioned on the Select Discord a few weeks ago.

Regarding Giulia, sources from Marigold informed Corey Brennan that she wasn’t cleared as of last weekend but has now received clearance.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed that Joe Hendry is at tonight’s show and participated in rehearsals, with plans for him to wrestle, possibly in the main event. Please be mindful of spoilers (yes, that means you, engagement accounts).

Another recent topic is the introduction of a ref cam, which could appear on screen soon, according to Sapp.

BIG SPOILER:

Earlier this evening, Fightful Select reported that a new faction might debut in NXT. It’s said to be the Rascalz, featuring Wes Lee, former NXT and current TNA talent Zach Wentz, and TNA talent Trey Miguel. Sean Ross Sapp mentioned this possibility in June, noting that WWE’s stance on Wentz had softened over a year ago. Fightful will keep you updated.