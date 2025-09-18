— Stephanie McMahon’s last in-ring appearance came in 2018, when she teamed with her husband Triple H at WrestleMania 34. The pair faced Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle in a Mixed Tag Team Match in New Orleans, where they came up short.

On the latest episode of her “What’s Your Story?” podcast, McMahon confirmed that she has no plans to step back inside the ring for another match. The “Billion Dollar Princess” admitted she might embarrass herself competing against today’s WWE women’s division. She explained,

“Big E asked me last night on the pre-show. He goes, ‘So do you have one more match in you?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ I’m like, ‘Have you seen this division?’ I will embarrass myself and the business if I try to hang with these women.”

— Nikki Bella is ready to step back into the dating scene after her 2024 divorce — but she’s made it clear that there are ground rules for anyone looking to win her heart.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “What’s Your Story?” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she and a few newly single friends have been having candid conversations about dating again. She said,

“We’ve had a lot because there are a few of us that have become single, so—Right. You know, we’ve had some fun conversations. Those are very fun conversations. Yeah. It was good yesterday. And it’s so funny because I’m just like, well, as long as they don’t live in Napa or ever expect to come visit, I’m fine with that.

“Like, no one’s coming around my son for, like, years and years and years. They have to prove that. I’ll have to know. Like, it doesn’t mean I can’t have a little fun, though.”

Nikki and Chigvintsev married in 2022, two years after welcoming Matteo. Their marriage came to an end in 2024 following a domestic incident in which Nikki alleged that Chigvintsev had been violent, while he claimed she had instigated the altercation.

— WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano may be on the verge of landing a major sponsorship deal as his popularity continues to rise, according to new reports.

WrestleVotes Radio is reporting that WWE has been in discussions with a prominent food and beverage company about a potential partnership centered around the masked star.

If the deal goes through, Americano could see his presence on WWE programming expand significantly.

The character first appeared earlier this year, originally portrayed by Chad Gable before the Olympian was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Since then, Ludwig Kaiser has stepped into the role, with other performers also occasionally donning the mask on television.

— During a recent conversation with Kate Mackz, Charlotte Flair emphasized that true success in wrestling goes beyond pure athleticism.

“The Queen” explained that it’s the strength of one’s character that truly makes a wrestler stand out. She stated,

“Just because someone’s athletic, it doesn’t mean they’re going to be good. I was athletic but I really had to figure out a character or figure out how to elicit some type of emotional response and that took a lot of years. The think about WWE, it’s like 50% a professional D1 sport and 50% a Hollywood studio backlot. Imagine that always colliding. Everything from beginning to end is performative but it’s all storyline based 52 weeks a year. Whether you’re fighting for a title or a non-title or a backstage fight or in the ring, whatever that looks like, it is all storyline based. Obviously, some of the best stories over the years is when real life and storyline kind of blend in and you don’t know what’s real or not. That does happen. But that’s the beauty of what we do and that’s been professional wrestling since day one. That will never change.”