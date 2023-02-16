A major stipulation has been added to one of the marquee matchups at this Saturday’s NJPW Battle in the Valley pay-per-view from the Civic Center in San Jose, California

Jay White and Eddie Kingston have been building up to a showdown for months, and now one must leave NJPW. It was decided by the Mad King and the Switchblade on a phone call with Wrestling Observer Live that whoever loses the matchup on Saturday will no longer be able to wrestle for NJPW in any capacity.

White recently lost a loser leaves NJPW match to Hikuleo, meaning his time in Japan has officially come to an end. Will the Switchblade now be gone from NJPW STRONG as well? He himself has stated that WWE, IMPACT, or AEW are potential landing spots.

