A major stipulation has been added to one of the marquee matchups at this Saturday’s NJPW Battle in the Valley pay-per-view from the Civic Center in San Jose, California
Jay White and Eddie Kingston have been building up to a showdown for months, and now one must leave NJPW. It was decided by the Mad King and the Switchblade on a phone call with Wrestling Observer Live that whoever loses the matchup on Saturday will no longer be able to wrestle for NJPW in any capacity.
Things are heating up between Eddie Kingston & Jay White ahead of Battle in the Valley this Saturday.
The loser will no longer be able to wrestle in NJPW!
White recently lost a loser leaves NJPW match to Hikuleo, meaning his time in Japan has officially come to an end. Will the Switchblade now be gone from NJPW STRONG as well? He himself has stated that WWE, IMPACT, or AEW are potential landing spots.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR BATTLE IN THE VALLEY:
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)
IWGP Women’s Title Match
Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)
NJPW World Television Title Match
Clark Connors vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)
NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match
KENTA vs. Fred Rosser (c)
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles Match
The World Class Wrecking Crew vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)
Filthy Rules Match
Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide
Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White (loser never wrestles for NJPW again)
Kushida, The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Volador Jr. vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, CMLL’s NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest
Pre-show Match
Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay
Pre-show Match
JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin