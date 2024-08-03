Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam will be contested under Bloodline rules.

The stipulation was added to the match on this evening’s Go-Home edition of SmackDown.

The last Bloodline Rules match took place between Cody and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, a matchup that saw John Cena and The Undertaker fight off Solo and The Rock to help the American Nightmare finish the story.

The stipulation also has fans speculating that Reigns, who has been absent since his Mania loss, will return.