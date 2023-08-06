IYO SKY is your new WWE Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event saw Bianca Belair capture the WWE Women’s Title by winning the Triple Threat over Charlotte Flair and former champion Asuka. SKY and Bayley then ran out to a big pop. Bayley took out Asuka and Flair at ringside with Money In the Bank briefcase shots, then they hit the ring and did the same to Belair, capitalizing off a knee injury she suffered during the Triple Threat. SKY went to the top as the cash-in was made official, then she hit her moonsault on Belair for the pin to win the title.

This is SKY’s first reign with the title. Belair’s brief title win was her second. Asuka began her third reign with the title by defeating Belair at WWE Night of Champions on May 27. Asuka held the strap for 70 recognized days.

You can click here for our full SummerSlam coverage and Viewing Party. Below are several shots from tonight’s title changes at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

IYO SKY IS YOUR NEW WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!@Iyo_SkyWWE cashed in her #MITB contract at #SummerSlam and we have a Damage CTRL celebration live in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/CQgHeqxrew — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023

La secuencia entera en la que Bianca Belair le gana a Asuka el cinturón y, poco después, canjea IYO SKY. Frenesí. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/LO2WixLCXU — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

Qué momento para IYO SKY. Una de las mejores luchadoras de todo el planeta tiene su merecido. Qué ganas de que tenga un buen reinado. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/aGQBCO59TS — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

Hace un año, IYO SKY y Dakota Kai volvían a WWE junto a Bayley para formar Damage CTRL. Un año después, sobreponiéndose a un bookeo difícil, Damage CTRL tiene oro. Tremendo. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/O24CzADQUr — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

