Liv Morgan is your new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.
Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw Ronda Rousey retain the SmackDown Women’s Title over Natalya. After that match, Liv ran down with her Money In the Bank briefcase, which she won in the opener, and cashed it in.
Morgan immediately kicked Rousey but Rousey took her down into an ankle lock. They tangled on the mat and Liv went for Rousey’s hurt knee, then rolled her up for the pin to win the title. Rousey and Morgan hugged after the win, and Rousey raised Liv’s arms in the air.
This is Morgan’s first title reign in WWE. Rousey’s first reign with the blue brand title began back at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, where she defeated Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit” match. Rousey held the title for 55 recognized days.
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live MITB coverage at this link. Below are several photos and videos of tonight’s big title change from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:
#SmackDown #WomensTitle on the line at #MITB right now!@NatbyNature vs. @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/LKG45K4CeQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Not now, @RondaRousey's in the zone!#MITB pic.twitter.com/FdFfjSLKxN
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
🙌🙌🙌@RondaRousey #MITB pic.twitter.com/3uGEgoTc5Y
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
INCREDIBLE!@NatbyNature @RondaRousey #MITB pic.twitter.com/PRDx2ml41g
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Who is walking out of #MITB as the #SmackDown Women's Champion?! pic.twitter.com/k2cwC427r4
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
#SmackDown Women's Champion @RondaRousey retains at #MITB following a grueling title defense against @NatbyNature! pic.twitter.com/vAfKALrRFB
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
LIV MORGAN!!!!!!!!!!!!@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/jo2YU74QNM
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
IT'S HAPPENING!!!!!!!!@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/SgEafZWU3M
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@RondaRousey #MITB pic.twitter.com/2sGTs1o3KT
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
LIV MORGAN IS YOUR NEW #SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!!!!!!!!!@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/TY6C2pMCx0
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce IS THE #SmackDown WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!#MITB pic.twitter.com/xST3omEG4u
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
This is REALITY.@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/mW1AoqQ6Qe
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
All the ❤️ for the NEW #SmackDown Women's Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce!#MITB pic.twitter.com/lsHY4dRWuO
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
YOU DE-SERVE IT!
AND YOU EARNED IT!@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/5Q2VjeH0OF
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.