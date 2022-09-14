SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa is your new WWE NXT North American Champion.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration was headlined by Sikoa defeating Carmelo Hayes to capture the NXT North American Title, despite interference by Trick Williams.

Fans originally voted for Wes Lee to challenge Hayes for the title in tonight’s main event, but Hayes and Williams attacked Lee earlier in the show, sending him to the trainer’s room. Solo then made a surprise appearance at the end of the show, revealing himself to be Hayes’ new opponent.

This is Sikoa’s first reign with the title. Hayes began his second reign back at NXT In Your House on June 4 by defeating Cameron Grimes. He held the strap for 101 recognized days.

The NXT announcers wondered if this means the NXT North American Title is headed to the blue brand. Solo was called up to SmackDown at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 as he helped Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Drew McIntyre. Solo then lost to McIntyre via DQ on last Friday’s SmackDown. It’s interesting to note that despite joining The Bloodline earlier this month, Solo is still listed as a NXT Superstar on the official WWE website roster. It was reported after Clash at The Castle that he had been added to the internal SmackDown roster.

The Bloodline now has the NXT North American Title, the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, held by Solo’s older brothers, The Usos.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are a few shots from tonight’s main event title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

