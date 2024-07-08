Tonight’s NXT Heatwave premium live event took place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and was broadcast on Peacock. Here were the big news items from the show.

-Oba Femi defeated Wes Lee to retain the NXT North American Championship. Femi won with his signature pop-up powerbomb.

-Kelani Jordan defeated Sol Ruca to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Jordan picked up the win after hitting a split-legged moonsault.

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated Chase-U to retain the NXT tag team championship. Axiom hit his running kick to secure the win for the tag champs.

-As noted earlier, NXT will be running its Great American Bash special on August 6th. Full details can be found here.

-Roxanne Perez defeated Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. Perez hit her finisher three times in a row to secure the win.

-In a shocking turn of events, Ethan Page is the new NXT Champion. Page won the fatal-four way that also included Je’Von Evans, Shawn Spears, and former champion Trick Williams. He got the win after Williams KO’d him and he fell on Spears for the pin.