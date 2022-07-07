ROH Hall of Famers The Briscoes are set to return to Ring of Honor.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite featured a backstage segment where IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR issued a challenge to The Briscoes for the upcoming Death Before Dishonor XIX pay-per-view.

Cash Wheeler noted that no match has ever taken more out of them than the first match with The Briscoes did, and despite the fact that they are on the run of a lifetime and they beat The Briscoes before, some people think they’re not the best tag team in the world and that doesn’t sit well with them. Dax Harwood added that if ROH wants to sell a pay-per-view, they need to put on the match of a decade, one last time to prove who is the absolute best tag team in the world.

This would be a rematch of the title change at ROH Supercard of Honor XV back in April, which saw FTR capture the ROH titles from The Briscoes.

The Briscoes recently had a run with Impact Wrestling, but they were written out of the storylines last month, and PWInsider reports that they were never signed to full-time contracts.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor XIX pay-per-view is scheduled to air live on Saturday, July 23 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Below is the updated card, along with FTR’s promo from Dynamite:

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. FTR (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Jay Lethal vs. Samoa Joe (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

@RingOfHonor's #DeathBeforeDishonor card is growing by the minute! ROH World Tag team Champions #FTR throws down the gauntlet to #TheBriscoes for a rematch of a decade! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/67byY8k6Xv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.