TNA Wrestling underwent a number of behind-the-scenes changes today.

According to a report from Pwinsider, Anthony Cicione, who had served as the President of TNA, has officially exited the position. At this time, there has been no official word on who will take over the role. Cicione had assumed the position in February 2024 and was also serving as the President of Anthem’s Entertainment Group, the parent company of TNA.

Additionally, a new executive has been brought in to oversee production and other key aspects of the company. Further details are being confirmed.

As part of these changes, both Josh Mathews and Christy Hemme have left TNA as of this morning. Hemme, who had been managing the company’s social media, and Mathews, who served as Senior Producer and Senior Director of Digital Media, are no longer with the organization.

Finally, Fightful Select is reporting that George Veras is taking over as Executive Producer of the Anthem Sports Group Leadership team. Andrea Pagnanelli will become SVP of Marketing.