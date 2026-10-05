A major executive shakeup is coming to TNT Sports as the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger prepares to officially close.

CNBC is reporting that TNT Sports CEO Luis Silberwasser is set to leave the company when the merger closes on Tuesday, October 6. Employees were reportedly informed of Silberwasser’s departure in an internal email on Monday.

Silberwasser has overseen TNT Sports since June 2022, taking the position shortly after the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger was completed. His next move has not been revealed.

The change is noteworthy for AEW, which has maintained a longstanding relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery through TNT Sports, with Dynamite airing on TBS and Collision on TNT.

As previously reported, CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson will take over the combined sports operations of the newly formed Skydance. That puts AEW under Berson’s sports umbrella following the merger, marking a significant change in the executive structure overseeing the promotion’s television partner.

The broader Skydance operation will be headed by David Ellison as Chairman and CEO, with Ynon Kreiz serving as co-CEO.

The Paramount-WBD transaction is scheduled to officially close on October 6, with the combined company operating under the Skydance name.