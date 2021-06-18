The Japanese Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced a special two-day event entitled “Legacy” will take place this fall to celebrate the history of wrestling in Japan. The shows are set for September 14th and September 15th from the legendary Korakuen Hall and will feature talent from all the top companies including NJPW, AJPW, NOAH, Michinoku Pro, Big Japan, DDT Pro, Dragon Gate, ZERO1 and 2AW. Legends, freelancers, and local groups will be allowed to participate as well.

