Bronson Reed has reportedly returned home after being hospitalized in Saudi Arabia following WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

According to an update from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Reed is back home and continuing his recovery after undergoing surgery for serious injuries suffered during the November 7 premium live event in Riyadh.

“In great news, we are told Bronson Reed has made it back home and is continuing his recovery from surgery,” Alvarez wrote. “Continued best wishes.”

Although Reed was not scheduled to compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2026, he became involved in the WWE World Tag Team Championship match featuring Austin Theory and Bron Breakker defending against Penta and Je’Von Evans.

During the bout, Oba Femi appeared to neutralize interference from The Vision. The confrontation saw Femi grab Reed and slam him off the stage onto an area reportedly containing production equipment.

The spot resulted in Reed suffering multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, injuries serious enough to require hospitalization and surgery.

While the rest of the WWE roster and crew departed Saudi Arabia amid ongoing security concerns in the region, Reed was forced to remain behind to receive medical treatment.

Femi’s involvement ultimately helped Penta and Evans defeat Theory and Breakker to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

There is currently no word on when Reed might be medically cleared to return to WWE television or in-ring competition.