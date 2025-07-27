As we reported earlier today here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Drew McIntyre revealed that he’s currently stuck in Great Britain after traveling there over the weekend for a wedding.

According to McIntyre, he was unable to board his return flight because he only had his UK passport and not his U.S. one, which was required for re-entry.

Pwinsider is reporting that multiple WWE sources have confirmed that this is a legitimate situation the company is actively working to resolve. Several WWE sources expressed confidence that the situation will be resolved, though they were clearly frustrated that McIntyre is dealing with it in the first place. McIntyre has lived in the United States for years and currently resides in Nashville, TN.