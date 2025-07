As we reported earlier today here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Drew McIntyre revealed that he’s currently stuck in Great Britain after traveling there over the weekend for a wedding.

According to McIntyre, he was unable to board his return flight because he only had his UK passport and not his U.S. one, which was required for re-entry.

Pwinsider is reporting that multiple WWE sources have confirmed that this is a legitimate situation the company is actively working to resolve.