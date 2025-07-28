Former WWE developmental and TNA wrestler Trenesha Biggers (Rhaka Khan) was arrested in New York City on July 25, and Pwinsider has confirmed that two separate criminal cases have been filed against her stemming from the incident.

First Case – Trespassing Charges:

In the first case, Biggers faces three misdemeanor charges related to trespassing. They include,

* Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree – This charge applies when someone unlawfully enters or remains in a dwelling. It is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail, fines, and other legal consequences if convicted.

* Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree – Filed when an individual unlawfully enters or remains on enclosed property, such as fenced areas, school grounds, housing projects, or rail yards. This Class B misdemeanor can result in up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.

* Trespass – A violation-level offense for knowingly entering or remaining on premises without authorization. A conviction could lead to a jail sentence of up to 15 days.

Second Case – Property Damage and Additional Trespassing Charges:

In the second case, Biggers faces a combination of misdemeanor and felony charges:

* Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree – This misdemeanor charge is brought when someone allegedly damages property intentionally or disables emergency communication devices. It includes destruction causing over $250 in damage or damaging abandoned buildings.

* Criminal Mischief (Property Damage Over $250) – A Class E felony, this charge applies if someone intentionally causes property damage exceeding $250. If convicted, Biggers could face up to four years in prison, fines, probation, and restitution.

* Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree – The same misdemeanor charge listed in the first case is also included here.

* Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree – Also repeated from the first case.

* Trespass – Again, the same violation-level charge from the first case is included.

Biggers was arraigned in New York Criminal Court on July 25 at 5:00 PM EST. There’s no word on if she’s been bailed/boned out at this point.

According to a report from TMZ, tenants at the location claimed Biggers remained on the property despite having been served with an eviction order. The report also indicated that she had previously caused issues at the residence.