Andrade El Idolo’s recent return to AEW was short-lived. The reason has less to do with creative direction and more to do with legal issues involving WWE.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Andrade resurfaced on the October 1st AEW Dynamite: Sixth Anniversary Show, marking his first appearance with the company in over a year. However, just as quickly as he re-emerged, Andrade quietly disappeared from AEW television.

Now, Fightful Select has released a detailed update shedding light on what’s happening behind the scenes.

Despite WWE terminating Andrade’s contract earlier this year, the company reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter to AEW, enforcing what they claim to be a 90-day non-compete clause. Initially, many assumed Andrade was exempt from such restrictions since his release stemmed from alleged wellness policy violations. However, it appears WWE is still treating his exit as one that falls under standard contract terms.

Sources close to the situation say neither AEW nor Andrade appear to be at fault for the mix-up. The confusion reportedly began when WWE informed Andrade that he was being released, but without clarifying that the non-compete period would still apply. Believing himself to be a free agent, Andrade began taking outside bookings and reached a deal to rejoin AEW.

It is said that Andrade’s representatives reached out to AEW President Tony Khan to finalize his comeback. The two reportedly met in person for the first time since Andrade’s previous AEW run on the day of his return.

Within WWE, multiple wrestlers and staff members were under the impression that Andrade was completely free of any contractual obligations, as he had been outright fired — not released under standard conditions that include a non-compete. Under typical WWE releases, talent could still be asked to work additional dates, but that would contradict the circumstances surrounding Andrade’s wellness-related termination.

Several WWE agents claim they have never heard of pay being docked while talent serve wellness suspensions, suggesting inconsistencies in how Andrade’s situation was handled.

Andrade has retained what was described as a “very good lawyer.” While it’s unclear whether his legal team plans to challenge the cease-and-desist order, sources noted that the 90-day restriction — though often labeled a “non-compete” — technically functions as a “contract expiration period,” during which wrestlers continue to receive pay.

However, Pwinsider Elite added that Andrade is not currently being paid during this period. If that is true, such a restriction could be challenged in court, though by the time any case is resolved, the non-compete period itself would likely already have expired.

Per AEW sources, Andrade’s sudden removal from programming has not disrupted any immediate creative plans, including upcoming episodes of Dynamite or the WrestleDream event. Similarly, AEW has had to adjust to Kota Ibushi’s recent injury (a broken femur) but has done so without major storyline fallout.

There’s said to be no bad blood between Andrade and AEW management over the ordeal. The belief within the company is that Andrade will resume competing once the matter is legally settled.

This isn’t the first time WWE has tried to enforce a non-compete clause after a high-profile departure. In 2004, Brock Lesnar faced a similar situation when WWE attempted to block him from wrestling in Japan. The case didn’t hold up in court, allowing Lesnar to compete for NJPW — even renaming his F-5 finisher to The Verdict in a nod to the legal outcome.

It was added that Andrade remains in good spirits despite the circumstances and is keeping a low profile while the situation unfolds. His non-compete is expected to expire in mid-December, after which he is anticipated to officially resume his AEW career.