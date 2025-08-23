Will Ospreay is heading into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door while dealing with an injury, and a new report provides insight into the situation behind the scenes. As mentioned during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay revealed that he’s still injured and not yet medically cleared — though that’s only part of the story.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Ospreay has actually been cleared to compete in the upcoming Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door. However, sources within AEW — including several roster members — described the situation as “touch and go” in recent weeks. Some even hoped he wouldn’t have to wrestle at all due to the severity of the issue.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated released on Friday, Ospreay shared that his surgeon advised him the injury requires attention, although it isn’t worsening at this point. The implication is that surgery is likely on the horizon. While several wrestlers reportedly claim they don’t expect Ospreay to be around after Forbidden Door, none could confirm definitively whether he’s scheduled for surgery. However, they did confirm that Ospreay made it clear that working the Forbidden Door show was a top priority for him.

The report further notes that Ospreay entered All In: Texas knowing he would soon need time off. He delayed beginning his rehab until after the event, which led to significant changes in AEW’s creative plans as they weren’t sure how long he’d be sidelined.

Additionally, sources say that Ospreay’s post-All In promo on Dynamite — where he acknowledged his injury — was a last-minute change. Originally, he wasn’t going to mention the injury at all, but was encouraged to do so due to the number of wrestlers who were also not cleared for the show.