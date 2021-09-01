WWE WrestleMania 38 will reportedly be a two-night event.

As noted earlier this year, WWE announced WrestleMania 38 for Sunday, April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. They also announced WrestleMania 39 for Sunday, April 2, 2023 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In an update, the working plan internally as of last week was for WrestleMania 38 to be a two-night event, as WrestleMania 36 and WrestleMania 37 were, according to Fightful Select.

The current plan is for WrestleMania 38 to take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. Depending on how things go with the COVID-19 pandemic, this would be the first two-night WrestleMania event to be held in front of a full crowd.

It was noted that reception from the WWE roster to another two-night WrestleMania event has been unanimously positive. Nothing is official until WWE announces it, but many people within WWE have been notified of plans for a two-night WrestleMania 38 event.

This new report indicates a change in plans as WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon noted in a January 2021 interview with TV Insider that WWE planned to return to one-night WrestleMania events after WrestleMania 37.

“We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times [pandemic]. We have plans to go back to one night for future WrestleMania events, but of course we will see what happens this year,” Stephanie said. “We want to deliver the best possible value we can for our fans who are hopefully able to attend and for those watching all around the world.”

Stay tuned for more on plans for WrestleMania 38.

